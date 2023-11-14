John Obi Mikel Strongly Urges Victor Osimhen to Join Chelsea FC

John Obi Mikel had Victor Osimhen on his podcast yesterday, and he literally said: “You’re 100% coming to Chelsea” while at the same time strongly advising him to turn down a big money offer from the Saudi Pro League. As you might have heard, Saudi club Al Hilal have made Osimhen a £120.3million offer, and Obi Mikel had opinions on the topic.

(See the YouTube after the jump)

“I just thought, ‘I just hope he stays at Napoli.’ Or maybe next season, I know you’re going to come to Chelsea. I’m telling you, I’m going to be the agent to broker that deal! You are 100 per cent going to Chelsea next season.

“I’m going to make sure that deal happens because we are crying out for someone like you. Since the big man left the club, you know Didier Drogba, my teammate, we haven’t had anybody with that figure, that stature, that personality.

“Someone who can score goals in big games and somebody we can depend on scoring goals, and I just feel like you are that person, you will fit right in at what we need to achieve at the club.

“We’re crying out for someone who will get us goals and I think that’s what you will give us so…. Saudi can wait. Give us two or three years at Chelsea or four years and then maybe Saudi can happen.

Osimhen who has been linked with the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool (among many other clubs), simply laughed in response. However, it looks almost certain that his time at Napoli will be up at the end of this season, especially given how his own club hit out at him on their official social media accounts.

