Christian Pulisic Progressing Rapidly in Injury Rehabilitation

It had been thought that Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic is going to be out of commission until after the February Premier League break has been concluded. A target return date had been set of Feb. 17 when the Blues take on the American’s favorite team of his boyhood- Manchester United.
However, it appears the 21-year-old is progressing faster than expected from his adductor injury, and it’s possible, although unlikely, he could be on the bench for Saturday’s massive clash against Leicester City. Manager Frank Lampard may be able to have the young winger as an option in his team selection.
“Aiding that push in the not-too-distant future will be Christian Pulisic, who Lampard thinks will be back in training in the middle of the week although the Leicester City game on Saturday might come too soon,” the team website, Chelsea FC.com revealed.
Pulisic has been out of action since the third of this month/year and before suffering the injury to the hip area muscle, he had been dealing with a hamstring problem, sustained during the festive period.
Lampard has admitted that the team misses the Hershey, Pennsylvania native, and the void he leaves behind is evident in the final third right now. He’s scored five goals and registered two assists in Premier League competition this season, after moving over from Borussia Dortmund in the summer.
Chelsea enter the trip to Leicester City sitting in fourth, six points ahead of fifth place United and eight points behind their third place opponents.
