Chelsea vs Burnley Team News: Pulisic, Alonso, Barnes, Bardsley

Tomorrow, when Chelsea hosts Burnley FC at Stamford Bridge, it’ll be a match-up of two sides trying to maintain the status they currently, but precariously, hold in the table. The Blues are fourth, in the final UCL qualification slot, but their lead is just five points.
Burnley are in the safety zone, free from the drop, but they’re 15th, only three positions about the relegation area. Let’s take a look at the team news for this one, starting with the hosts. The big news surrounds Christian Pulisic, who is out a few weeks with an adductor (muscle in the thigh connected to the hip) injury.
For more on the injury situation with the 21-year-old American, go to this link. Elsewhere Marcos Alonso (thigh) and Ruben Loftus-Cheek (achilles) remain long term injury absentees.
Flipping over to the visiting Clarets, Ashley Barnes (groin), Phil Bardsley (illness) and Jay Rodriguez (illness) are doubts for this match. Meanwhile Johann Berg Gudmundsson (hamstring) is out indefinitely.
Chelsea FC vs Burnley FYIs
Chelsea starting XI Prediction: go to this link
Kickoff: Stamford Bridge, 3pm Jan 11, 2020
Referee: Kevin Friend
Google Result Probability: Chelsea win 74%, Burnley win 9%, Draw 17%
Form guide: Chelsea LWLWL Burnley LLLWW
Odds: Chelsea win 1/3, Burnley win 11/1, Draw 5/1
Prediction: Chelsea 2, Burnley 1
The Blues have certainly been very much up and down lately, but this match projects to be an up for the west London side.
