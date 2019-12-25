Chelsea have certainly had some inconsistent results lately, but they’re still holding down the fort in the final top four slot. The Blues are five points ahead of fifth place Sheffield United, six up on Tottenham Hotspur, seven clear of Manchester United and nine more than arch-rivals Arsenal.
It’s going to be very difficult for anyone to catch the top three of Liverpool, Leicester City and Manchester City, who are on a different level this season, but the race for the fourth and final Champions League qualification slot will be fiercely contested.
Chelsea’s opponents tomorrow, Southampton FC, are also in a fierce battle, but at the opposite end of the table. Saints, for the third season in a row, are fighting to stave off relegation. What’s in common for both is that every single point matters going forward.
In looking at what lineup Frank Lampard might select in this match, expect Mateo Kovacic and Cesar Azpilicueta to get a much needed and well deserved rest.
Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction vs Southampton FC
Pulisic Abraham Willian
Mount Jorginho Kante
Emerson Rudiger Tomori Alonso
Kepa
Southampton at Chelsea FYIs
Kickoff: Dec 26, 3pm Stamford Bridge, London
Team news for both sides: go to this link
Referee: Jon Moss
Form Guide: Southampton- WLLWW Chelsea FC- WLLWL
Google Result Probability: Southampton win 11%, Draw 18%, Chelsea win 71%
Prediction: Chelsea 2, Southampton 0
