Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction at Hull City (FA Cup 4th Round) 

January 23, 2020 By Leave a Comment
Share

Chelsea FC at Hull City is one FA Cup 4th round match-up this weekend that is very much in favor of the road side. The Tigers are winless (D3, L7) in their last ten FA Cup meetings against Chelsea. Across all competitions, they are winless in their last 15 (D2, L13) of this series.

Anything can happen of course, but a Chelsea loss would certainly defy long odds. In looking at what kind of first team Blues boss Frank Lampard might field, one can expect some squad rotation. Willy Caballero, Fikayo Tomori and Pedro haven’t featured since the win over Nottingham Forest in the last round and thus we might see this trio of players in the starting XI on the team sheet.

Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction at Hull City (FA Cup 4th Round) 

    Pedro      Batshuayi   Hudson-Odoi

     Mount   Kovacic    Barkley

        Lamptey    Christensen     Zouma    Tomori

Caballero

Arsenal at Chelsea FC FYIs

January 25, 5:30pm, KCOM Stadium

TV: BT Sport 1, Referee: Craig Pawson

Team news for both sides: go to this link

Odds via Sports Bet: Chelsea FC win 1.45, Draw 4.5,  Hull City win 6.5

Prediction: Chelsea 3, Hull City 1

History is not on the Tigers side in this one.

Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News NowBanks, the author of “No,  I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly appears on WGN CLTV and co-hosts the “Let’s Get Weird, Sports” podcast on SB Nation

You can follow Banks, a former writer for NBC Chicago.com and Chicago Tribune.com on Twitter here and his cat on Instagram at this link.

Powered by
Filed Under: Chelsea, Football/Soccer

Speak Your Mind