Chelsea FC at Hull City is one FA Cup 4th round match-up this weekend that is very much in favor of the road side. The Tigers are winless (D3, L7) in their last ten FA Cup meetings against Chelsea. Across all competitions, they are winless in their last 15 (D2, L13) of this series.
Anything can happen of course, but a Chelsea loss would certainly defy long odds. In looking at what kind of first team Blues boss Frank Lampard might field, one can expect some squad rotation. Willy Caballero, Fikayo Tomori and Pedro haven’t featured since the win over Nottingham Forest in the last round and thus we might see this trio of players in the starting XI on the team sheet.
Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction at Hull City (FA Cup 4th Round)
Pedro Batshuayi Hudson-Odoi
Mount Kovacic Barkley
Lamptey Christensen Zouma Tomori
Caballero
Arsenal at Chelsea FC FYIs
January 25, 5:30pm, KCOM Stadium
TV: BT Sport 1, Referee: Craig Pawson
Team news for both sides: go to this link
Odds via Sports Bet: Chelsea FC win 1.45, Draw 4.5, Hull City win 6.5
Prediction: Chelsea 3, Hull City 1
History is not on the Tigers side in this one.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of "No, I Can't Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry," regularly appears on WGN CLTV and co-hosts the "Let's Get Weird, Sports" podcast on SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for NBC Chicago.com and Chicago Tribune.com on Twitter here and his cat on Instagram at this link.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
