Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction vs Arsenal

Pictured above is a screen shot of NBC’s pre-match show last weekend, ahead of Chelsea’s demolition at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion. While Graham Potter’s formation and lineup obviously didn’t work out here, we kept this as a base for making out predicted lineup here for the Sunday fixture against Arsenal.

After some squad rotation in midweek against Dinamo Zagreb, one can expect Thiago Silva, Marc Cucurella and Ruben Loftus-Cheek to return to the Blues’ starting lineup.

Chelsea vs Arsenal FYIs

Kick: Sat Nov 6, 12pm, Stamford Bridge

After Extra Time Pod: Apple Spotify

Team News for Both Sides: go here

Google Result Probability: Chelsea 36% Arsenal 36% Draw 28%

Form Guide: Chelsea LDDWW Arsenal WDWWW

PL Position: Chelsea 21 pts, 6th Arsenal 31 pts, 1st

Starting XI Predictions

Chelsea

Mendy; Cucurella, Chalobah, Silva; Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek; Pulisic, Gallagher, Mount, Sterling; Aubameyang

The Arsenal lineup seems very settled right now, as Mikel Arteta knows he’s found a winning hand. Look for Gabriel Jesus to continue on up top with Bukayo Saka, who really might be the next big thing in English football.

Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard line up right behind them while Takehiro Tomiyasu remains another player who really can’t be dropped from this table topping side.

Arsenal

Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Saliba, Tierney; Xhaka, Partey, Odegaard; Martinelli, Saka, Jesus

Prediction: Arsenal 2, Chelsea 1

Look for the visitors to take care of business in this one.

Paul M. Banks is the Owner/Manager of The Sports Bank and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly contributed to WGN News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and he co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow him and the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories