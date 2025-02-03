Chelsea FC Transfer Talk: Joao Felix, Mathis Amougou

You knew Chelsea FC, the club that set the market for January transfer window spending wouldn’t sit this one out! Chelsea have had a very quiet January window, but they’re making a lot noise on deadline day. Joao Felix is of on loan to AC Milan while Mathis Amougou is coming in from Saint-Etienne. Oh and there’s a game today too- a London derby against West Ham United.

Let’s go, starting with the latest on Joao Felix, via the guru of all gurus, transfer wise, Fabrizio Romano.

🚨🔴⚫️ João Félix to AC Milan, here we go! Official bid accepted by Chelsea for straight loan with no buy option. Salary covered by AC Milan and package in excess of £5m with loan fee. João now set for AC Milan medical after his green light to the move last night. 🩺 pic.twitter.com/3xb0LO5XHP — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 3, 2025

London Derby FYIs

Kickoff: Mon. Feb. 3, 8pm, Stamford Bridge, London, UK

West Ham United Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Chelsea FC Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

So Joao Felix leaves on loan, from what his second spell at Chelsea, as he joined on a €50m deal from Atletico Madrid in August. His first spell came in the second half of the 2022-23 campaign, and it was a loan deal. It’s easy to see why he’s leaving, as he only started three Premier League matches this season.

However, bigger picture, what was even the point in signing him? Why bring him back if he doesn’t fit? Also, this will be his sixth team, which is a lot for a 25-year-old.

Why can’t he stick anywhere? So strange.

Moving on to Mathis Amougou, the 19-year-old is set to sign a deal that worth, according to ESPN, about €15 million ($15.5m). It will be interesting to see how the French midfielder fits in what is a crowded Chelsea midfield. Although, Romeo Lavia always seems to be hurt, so there is often an opening from his slot.

