Heading into the midweek Premier League fixture at AFC Bournemouth, Everton manager David Moyes will be without the services of four players, due to injury: Jarrad Branthwaite (thigh), Seamus Coleman (thigh), Nathan Patterson (foot) and Merlin Rohl (hernia).

The Toffees will also be missing a fifth player, Idrissa Gueye, for a different reason- disciplinary. Gueye will serve the second of his three match ban on Tuesday night.

Kickoff: Tuesday Dec 2, 7:30pm, Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, UK

PL Form: Everton FC LDWWL AFC Bournemouth WLLDL

PL Standing: Everton FC 14th, 18 pts AFC Bournemouth 11th, 19 pts

Google Result Probability: Everton FC win 27% Draw 29% AFC Bournemouth win 44%

Team News for Both Sides

Moyes provided updates on Branthwaite and Patterson this past Friday, during his weekly news conference: “Jarrad (Branthwaite) is still on the way back, and Patto as well.”

He also provided an update on Coleman:

“Seamus has got a small injury. We don’t think it’s too bad, but he just felt his hamstring early in the game, which was really disappointing from his point of view and ours…”

Shifting gears to Bournemouth, they’ll be missing three players due to suspension:

Lewis Cook (who was red carded last time out, and now begins his three-match ban), Marcos Senesi (one match ban due to five yellow card accumulation) and David Brooks (same situation as Senesi).

Meanwhile Ben Gannon Doak (hamstring) and Ryan Christie (knee) are ruled out, with manager Andoni Iraola providing the following update on Friday, regarding the latter:

“It happened with the national team. He felt it straight away [vs Greece]… He came back… [and] wanted to play with us. At the end of the game, he felt something was not going well. We made the MRI. It could be 3-4 weeks, something like this.”

Predicted Starting XIs

Everton FC

Jordan Pickford; Jake O’Brien, Michael Keane, James Tarkowski, Vitaliy Mykolenko; James Garner, Carlos Alcaraz; Iliman Ndiaye, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Jack Grealish; Thierno Barry

AFC Bournemouth

Djorde Petrovic; Alex Jimenez, Bafode Diakite, Veljko Milosavljevic, Adrien Truffert; Tyler Adams, Alex Scott; Antoine Semenyo, Justin Kluivert, Amine Adli; Junior Kroupi

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN.

