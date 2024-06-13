Edin Terzic Steps Down as Borussia Dortmund Manager

Shocking football news this Thursday morning, as Borussia Dortmund manager Edin Terzic has tendered his resignation; effective immediately. This comes just 12 days after he led the team in the UEFA Champions League Final, where they lost to Real Madrid. In addition to the UCL runner-up finish this season, Terzic led BVB to a runner-up finish in the Bundesliga last season and a DFB Cup title in 2022.

According to the club’s official press release, Edin Terzic asked to have his contract terminated, and upper management complied.

Eine Nachricht von Edin Terzic an alle Borussinnen und Borussen. pic.twitter.com/6KLe5hT4vu — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) June 13, 2024

This had to be a gut wrenching decision for a guy who adored this club during this childhood, and managed it on both the youth and senior team levels.

“It is incredibly painful for me to say this to all Black & Yellow fans, but today I am parting company with Borussia Dortmund,” reads the Edin Terzic goodbye message.

“After the game at Wembley, I asked for a meeting with the club’s senior management team, because after ten years at BVB – including five on the coaching staff and two and a half as head coach – I feel that the club’s new era should begin with a new man on the touchline.

“Everyone close to me knows that this has been a very difficult decision for me to take over the last few weeks, but after intensive discussions my fundamental feeling has not changed. I wish Borussia Dortmund the very best, and this isn’t goodbye – it’s seen you soon. Heja BVB!”

He leaves behind a complicated legacy, as many critics questioned his tactics and denounced the drama that was a constant within the club during his tenure. And while he didn’t lead the club to any of their ultimate goals, he did put together a solid W-L record.

A statement from Lars Ricken, Borussia Dortmund’s Managing Director for Sport, reads:

“Edin Terzic has been a trusted colleague of mine over many years, as a youth coach, Technical Director and most recently as head coach. In every role, he saw it as a privilege to work for this club. The many discussions we have had recently have once again made clear Edin’s love and passion for BVB, and he will always be a Borussia fan and part of the BVB family.”

Sporting Director Sebastian Kehl said:

“Edin Terzic is a Borussia man through and through. He is a fantastic, very genuine person and always gave 100% for BVB. We have been through a lot together, and I have really enjoyed working alongside Edin to achieve our goals.

“He will always be associated with our successes over the last few years, and I’m sure we’ll see each other again. Edin will now pursue his own path.”

At this time, no one really knows where Edin Terzic will go next.

