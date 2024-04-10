Imagine England winning the continental competition treble! It could happen this year, a trifecta of EPL sides sweeping the triad of UEFA competitions. Aston Villa FC is a strong favorite to win the Conference League. West Ham, last year’s Conference League champions and Villa’s uniform twins, are in the mix for Europa League, but their Premier League brethren, Liverpool, are heavy heavy favorites. Meanwhile last year’s Champions League titlists, Manchester City, are formidable favorites to win the tournament again, and this retain their title.

Of course, one thing at a time. For the Villans, the first leg of their UECL tie with Lille kicks off on Thursday.

Lille at Aston Villa FC FYIs

Kickoff: Thurs. April 11, 8pm, Villa Park

Competition: UEFA Europa Conference League Quarterfinal Leg 1/2

Aston Villa Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

So without further ado, let’s get to the lineup prediction. Yes, indeed, we have former Chicago Fire FC man Jhon Duran leading the line. A bold choice sure, but maybe Ollie Watkins comes on later.

Aston Villa FC Starting XI Prediction vs Lille (Conference League)

Emiliano Martinez; Ezri Konsa, Pau Torres, Diego Carlos, Alex Moreno; Leon Bailey, Douglas Luiz, Youri Tielemans, Morgan Rogers; Moussa Diaby, Jhon Duran

