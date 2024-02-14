Arsenal looked really elite last time out, thrashing West Ham United 6-0 in a London Derby. Can they duplicate that top level form again this weekend when they travel to Burnley FC?

In order to do so, manager Mikel Arteta may have to shuffle his lineup somewhat, as he’ll be missing plenty of his key guys. The good news is their opposition is fairly weak.

Arsenal at Burnley FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Feb. 17, 3pm, Turf Moor

Arsenal Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Standings, Form: Arsenal FC 3rd, 52 pts, WWWWL Burnley FC 19th, 13 pts, LDLDL

Result Probability Arsenal FC 73% Draw 17% Burnley FC 10%

Vincent Kompany and his Burnley FC side are suffering through a really rough season, as they currently sit in the penultimate place in the Premier League table. For the Clarets, it looks like their time up in the top flight may not last too long. That is unless the course of their season somehow takes a drastic turn.

Welcoming in league title contending Arsenal is probably not the answer though! This is not a get right game for them.

Arsenal Starting XI Prediction at Burnley FC

David Raya; Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Jakub Kiwior; Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard, Kai Havertz; Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

