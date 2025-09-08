We have an update on Arsenal central defender William Saliba, and although it is not good, it is also not awful. French media outlet L’Equipe is reporting that the Frenchman will be sidelined for about three to four weeks, due to his twisted ankle. Saliba will be miss some key games during that stretch, and he won’t be the only Arsenal star that does so.

Another big time star man for Arsenal, Bukayo Saka, is going to miss most of this month with a hamstring injury. Although this hamstring injury is nowhere near a serious as the last one.

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Sept. 13, 2025, 12:30pm UK, Emirates Stadium, London, UK

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 69% Draw `19% Nottingham Forest 12%

PL Position, Form Guide: Arsenal 3rd, 6 pts WWL Nottingham Forest 10th, 4 pts WDL

Gunners Team News v Nottingham Forest

Saka won’t play against Forest, but there is hope that he might be back for the clash against Manchester City on the 21st.

Elsewhere Christian Norgaard has yet to make an appearance for his new (well, now it’s his current) club, since moving over from Brentford in the summer. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been very stealth about what the injury issue is, but he did say, prior to the rout over Leeds that Norgaard would only miss another week or so.

So you can put him in the 50/50 or “late fitness test” category along with the likes of Ben White, who’s been dealing with an undisclosed knock of some sort. He’s missed the last two, but could be back here.

And then finally, you have the two long-term knee injury absentees: Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus. Both remain sidelined for the foreseeable future.

