The international break is nearly over, and it was kind to Arsenal FC manager Mikel Arteta and his squad. It does not appear that they’ll head back into action with any new injury concerns. The Gunners are in the very first game out of the FIFA window, which is a visit from the Tricky Trees of Nottingham Forest.

Welcoming in Forest begins a big run of key fixtures, both domestically and on the continent as well.

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Sept. 13, 2025, 12:30pm UK, Emirates Stadium, London, UK

Arsenal Preview Material: Detailed Injury Report Team News Starting XI Prediction Sept/Oct Schedule Analysis

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 69% Draw `19% Nottingham Forest 12%

PL Position, Form Guide: Arsenal 3rd, 6 pts WWL Nottingham Forest 10th, 4 pts WDL

So ti was good for the North-Londoners that they had a chance to rest and recuperate some guys during the international window. So with that all said, let’s get to the team selection forecast.

Arsenal Starting Lineup Prediction vs Nottingham Forest

David Raya; Jurrien Timber, Cristhian Mosquera, Gabriel Magalhaes, Miles Lewis-Skelly; Mikel Merino, Martin Zubimendi, Declan Rice; Gabriel Martinelli, Eberechi Eze, Viktor Gyokeres

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

