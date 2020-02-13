Juwan Howard Has Happy Chicago Homecoming

By

Chicago native and first year Michigan Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard said it was a “great feeling” to see all the maize and blue in Welsh-Ryan Arena last night when his team demolished the Northwestern Wildcats 78-54.

The Chicago Vocational School grad flew in, led his team to a very lopsided victory and flew out just as NBA All-Star Game weekend festivities get going. Howard said it was awesome to see Dikembe Mutumbo, who he described as one of one of his all-time favorite former teammates, and other close friends and family behind the bench in the stands last night.

There is something special about the air in Chicago! It smells even sweeter after getting a W. We never quit. We continued to move to that next play. I just love how our guys responded and keep growing! #GoBlue ??? pic.twitter.com/bUt6UhPse8 — Juwan Howard (@JuwanHoward) February 13, 2020

Howard said he was excited to be home as soon as he stepped off the airplane.

“Something about Chicago air, I love Chicago, it’s where I grew up, once I got off the plane I smelled it ahh!”

He’s been back here many times as a player and assistant coach, but this was the first time he was here in a head coaching role.

Northwestern win A.J. Turner is from Michigan, so he grew up watching the former Fab 5 star in the pros.

“My dad was a fan of his so obviously you have a lot of respect for a guy like that,” said Turner.

1st year Michigan HC Juwan Howard speaks on his willingness to recruit in his hometown of Chicago. pic.twitter.com/FHvy4d93FZ — BBCA (@blkbballcoaches) October 6, 2019

“I tried to model some of my game after him,” said Northwestern forward Jared Jones, adding that he also grew up watching Juwan Howard.

