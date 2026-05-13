Losing a family member is devastating on its own. Losing one because of someone else’s negligence adds a layer of confusion that’s hard to describe unless you’ve been through it before.

In these situations, understanding how the legal system actually holds that person or entity accountable is important.

Who Can File a Wrongful Death Claim

Before getting into how these cases are proven, it’s worth understanding who has the legal standing to bring one. Every state has its own rules about this, but the general pattern is consistent. Surviving spouses, children, and parents of the deceased are typically the first tier of eligible parties. And then some states extend the right to other financial dependents.

In many states, the claim is filed by a personal representative of the deceased person’s estate on behalf of the surviving family members. That representative is often named in the deceased person’s will. If there’s no will, the court appoints one.

The timeline for filing matters, too. Every state has a statute of limitations for wrongful death claims, typically ranging from one to three years from the date of death. Missing that window usually means losing the right to file, regardless of the strength of the case.

The Elements of a Wrongful Death Claim

Wrongful death cases are built on the same foundational elements as other negligence claims. Each element has to be established for the case to succeed. This includes all of the following:

Duty of care . The first thing your attorney establishes is that the responsible party owed a duty of care to the person who died. (A driver on the road owes a duty of care to other drivers and pedestrians; a doctor owes a duty of care to their patient; etc.) The specific relationship determines the nature and scope of the duty.

Breach of duty . Once the duty is established, the next step is showing that the responsible party failed to meet it. They did something a reasonable person wouldn’t have done, or they failed to do something a reasonable person would have done. A driver who ran a red light. A doctor who ignored obvious symptoms. A property owner who knew about a dangerous condition and did nothing.

Causation . This is where the case connects the breach to the death. Your attorney has to show that the breach of duty is what caused or contributed to the fatal outcome. (If the driver hadn’t run the red light, the collision wouldn’t have happened. If the doctor had ordered the correct test, the condition would have been caught in time.) The breach has to be the direct link in the chain between the negligent action and the death.

Damages . The final element is proving that the death caused measurable harm to the surviving family members. This includes both economic damages like lost income, medical bills incurred before death, and funeral expenses, as well as non-economic damages like loss of companionship.

How Attorneys Build the Case

Establishing those four elements on paper is one thing. However, proving them with evidence that holds up in court or forces a fair settlement is where the real work happens.

“Proving those elements starts with an investigation,” Lipsig, Freund & Wisell, PLLC explains. “Your legal team gathers records, witness accounts, and expert input to establish the elements of negligence. They identify all available insurance and defendants, calculate the full scope of losses (both economic and human), and negotiate with the other side.”

That investigation phase is more involved than most people realize. Your attorney’s team collects police reports, medical records, autopsy reports, employment records, financial documents, and any other evidence relevant to proving both liability and damages.

Identifying All Responsible Parties

Wrongful death cases sometimes involve more than one defendant. That’s why experienced attorneys will identify every party that may share responsibility for the death.

A trucking accident might involve the driver, the trucking company, and a maintenance contractor who failed to properly service the vehicle. And a medical malpractice death might involve the treating physician, a consulting specialist, and the hospital.

Each additional responsible party represents additional insurance coverage and additional sources of potential compensation. Identifying them requires investigation, and it’s one of the areas where hiring an experienced firm is so important.

Calculating the Full Scope of Damages

The damages in a wrongful death case fall into two broad categories, and both require careful documentation.

Economic damages . These are the financial losses the family has suffered and will continue to suffer. This includes lost income, medical expenses, etc. These numbers are calculated with the help of financial experts who project future earnings adjusted for inflation, career advancement, and other variables.

Non-economic damages. These are more subjective and cover less tangible factors like loss of companionship, emotional pain and suffering, and other related factors. While these damages are harder to quantify, they’re no less real.

What Families Should Do Early

If you’ve lost a family member and believe someone else’s negligence caused the death, the most important step you take is contacting a wrongful death attorney as soon as possible. It won’t bring your loved one back, but it can start the healing process.

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