California CDL Made Some Major Changes in 2024

A Commercial Driver’s License, or CDL for short, can be a gateway to a new career, and with that a major life change. Obtaining a CDL is a crucial step towards establishing oneself in the field of truck driving, and that requires passing a certification test.

Given what’s potentially at stake, this can be a stressful process, but the state of California has made some major changes in 2024 in order to streamline the process, and make it more convenient.

For the cdl permit test California you no longer need to take/pass the written exam, if you’re over the age of 70, and meet certain qualifications. This policy took effect on the 1st of last month.

All CDL seekers, regardless of age and/or driving record, will still need to pass the vision test, and update their license photograph. Additionally, those 70+ years of age will need to take and pass the written test if they are a driver who falls into any of the following categories:

Two or more accidents during the two years immediately preceding the expiration of the license

Three or more accidents during the three years immediately preceding the expiration of the license

A DUI suspension during the two years immediately preceding the expiration date of the license

A violation point count greater than one within the two years immediately preceding the expiration date of the license

The other major change implemented by the California DMV (Department of Motor Vehicles) in regards to renewing commercial driver licenses, is found via the online portal. The state DMV, as part of the greater overhaul to their digital presence, has begun allowing truck drivers to renew online.

“The online CDL renewal service is intended to make it easier for commercial drivers to renew their license and get back on the road quickly to move California’s economy forward. The service is also intended to make the DMV more efficient by reducing wait times and maximizing existing resources,” reads the statement provided by Ronald Ongtoaboc, a spokesman for the California DMV’s Executive Division.

California is by far the most populous state in America, with a population higher than that of the entire nation of Canada. So, as you might expect, there are a ton of CDL permits and applications to process and renew each year.

According to some estimates, the Golden State’s DMV handles well over 200,000 CDL renewal applications on average. The new online option for renewal was first implemented in February, and it has made the whole process much more convenient and efficient.

