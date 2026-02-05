In today’s America, there is a sociopolitical divide on just about anything and everything. And we do mean everything, even the Super Bowl halftime show. There are not many things that can bring all of us together, but the sport of pickleball is one. On the pickleball court, we all come together. You can see it in the custom pickleball paddles we create, and what those paddles say about us.

Professional pickleball player Megan Fudge has said, on record, Steve Kuhn, the Austin billionaire who founded Major League Pickleball, believes in this idea.

“He truly believes that pickleball will save this country,” Fudge said of the former hedge fund manager in a 2023 exclusive with The Sports Bank. “Because he believes that both sides will come together on the court.”

Save this country? It’s the most ringing endorsement possible for the world of pickleball. And make no mistake about it, it is a world onto itself. And it’s here what we can all do our part in contributing to bring about that world of American piece, love and harmony. You, as an individual, can start by designing your own custom paddle!

After all, you want to make a statement, about yourself, your game and your personality when you buy a custom-branded paddle. And that is where Salted City Sports comes in. They can help you design a custom made pickleball paddle that manifests itself as a perfect reflection of your personality.

And that paddle can help you connect with your fellow pickleballers.

Salome Devidze is a professional on the APP tour, and she went deeper on the idea of unity and harmony being achieved on the pickleball court.

“When you go out there, politics doesn’t matter, who won the election doesn’t matter, who go their mugshot in (the news) doesn’t matter,” she said.

“You just go out and play.”

Pickleball is America’s fastest growing sport, with an estimated 50 million people believed to have participated in it last year alone. That’s almost 1/6 of the entire country! And it’s helping fight our addiction to screens too.

“I saw an article that said pickleball is anti-iPhone, because it’s the only time we’ve seen kids and teenagers put the phone down, get on the court and play, and talk with people their own age,” Davidze said.

And anything that consistently gets us back out into the real world, instead of the virtual world of cyberspace, is a great thing. And to truly make the most of your experiences on the court, a customized pickleball paddle is the most important accessory.

