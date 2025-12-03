Pickleball, loosely defined as a combination of tennis, badminton and ping pong, is now the fastest growing sport in America. With the sport exploding in popularity over the past seven or eight years, pickleball paddles have advanced accordingly. Now more than ever, you need the right one in order to stand out on the court, and a custom logo pickleball paddle can make that happen for you.

It feels like almost everybody has a pickleball paddle these days, but only a very select few have one that features a customized logo.

Just like Starbucks, Microsoft and Nike, pickleball is an ubiquitous American cultural staple born in the Pacific Northwest. In 1965, while serving in the Washington State Senate, Joel Pritchard, along with his friends Bill Bell and Barney McCallum, invented the game at his summer house on Bainbridge Island, Washington. The trio of fathers threw together wooden paddles, a badminton net, and a perforated plastic ball to hit around in the driveway.

As for the sport’s name and meaning, there are competing theories and some urban legends, but the predominant explanation centers around a dog named Pickle. Legend has it that Pickle kept taking the ball and running away with it.

Pritchard, who later rose all the way to the office of Lieutenant Governor of the state of Washington, passed away in 1997, ad thus never got to see just how massive his innovation became. And a sport with origins this unique and colorful requires equipment that is equally interesting and memorable.

Salted City Sports offers high-quality pickleball paddles and customized paddle options that can be tailored to every participant’s playing style and overall preferences. Once you have chosen the custom logo, the next step in the pickleball paddle selection process is to evaluate grip size.

Let’s start with the basics, and fundamentals, the grip size for a given paddle refers to the circumference of the handle. When choosing a grip size, you should consider the size if your hands. The right size will allow you to maintain a good grip on the paddle, and keep you comfortable in the process.

Comfort is key, and a lot of that is determined by your specific playing style. If you like to try and put a lot of backspin on your shots, then go with a paddle that provides a smaller grip.

Versus let’s say playing a power game, where you look to smash the ball as much as possible. In this case, you would prefer a paddle with a larger grip, as that would give you more leverage.

Do you have sweaty hands? If so, then you’re going to need a larger grip paddle, which will keep it secure, and prevent it from slipping out of your control. You also want to be on guard against overgripping, which can lead to hand fatigue and cramping.

Chose a pickleball paddle with a larger grip size, if this is the case, as that will keep you more comfortable, while overgripping.

