Exclusive: Trey Kaufman-Renn on How He Can Level Up

Trey Kaufman-Renn is becoming a household name this March. His game-winning tip-in last night, in an instant classic, seesaw regional semifinal, saw Purdue through to the Elite 8.

If this play doesn’t make “One Shining Moment” on Championship Monday, then I’m not sure what the criteria is for that anymore. TKR is raising his profile, and with it, his NBA Draft stock this March.

ESPN.com rates Kaufman-Renn among the top 88 NBA Draft prospects, so the Purdue Boilermakers power forward could be in the mix to become a late 2nd round pick.

Kaufman-Renn discussed what he brings to the table, as well as what he needs to work on.

“I think as far as just improvement, I think I’ve done a better job of rebounding,” Kaufman-Renn said in an exclusive with The Sports Bank.

“I think I’ve done a better job of setting people up. I feel like I get a lot of hockey assists, and so I think I’ve just done a much better job of that.

“And then playing the four instead of the five, having to guard people like (Northwestern star Nick) Martinelli, obviously, yeah, tough cover but being able to stay in front of somebody like that.

“I’ve shown a lot of improvement that area.”

Martinelli is the back to back Big Ten scoring champion, so TKR is indeed right about what a tough assignment he had whenever Purdue faced Northwestern this season.

Kaufman-Renn said he does not model his game after anyone in particular.

“I try to take a little bit from a bunch of bunch of different people,” he said. “But honestly, I just try to go in, try to figure out what works. And I’m keep doing that.

The Sellersburg, Indiana native does look up to the greatest basketball player of all-time, His Airness, Michael Jordan.

“I watch Space Jam a lot, and you know, he was the best,” Kaufman-Renn said in an interview with Sports Boom. “I always wanted to be the best, I didn’t want to settle for anything less.”

The Boilermakers won the Big Ten Tournament a couple weeks ago, and in doing so, very much looked like a national title contender. Of course, Arizona, who they have next, will be a very tough out for them. Or for anybody for that matter.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, RG.org and Ratings.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

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