2021 NFL Week 5 Preview: Chicago Bears at Las Vegas Raiders

The Chicago Bears won both home games so far this 2021 season, but they’ll look to claim their first road victory of the young campaign in their Week 5 visit to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Allegiant Stadium will host the Bears for the very first time as Chicago hopes to even their all-time record against the Raiders, having won seven of their 15 meetings to date.

Chicago won for the first time with Justin Fields as their starting quarterback in Sunday’s 24-14 win over the Detroit Lions, with the rookie’s stock seemingly only going up from this point forward.

Jon Gruden’s side are 3-1 and will present a more substantial threat than the Lions did, but there’s a sense the visitors are also growing in strength by the week as Fields begins to settle in at sport’s most high profile position.

That potential for growth may also translate to greater value as far as the Bears’ betting lines are concerned, with the Raiders having just suffered their first loss of the season.

L.A. Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert totally unlocked their defense en route to a 28-14 win on Monday Night Football, putting Las Vegas under much more intense pressure to respond, and thus keep the pace in the AFC West.

The Sports Bank now dissects a selection of the best-looking bets, as the Bears chase back-to-back wins for the first time this season, with odds courtesy of Illinois sportsbook BetRivers.

Bears first to 20 points (+175)

After searching so long for an elite QB solution, it’s clear that many fans believe they finally have their man in Fields, who led Chicago to victory in his second NFL start on Sunday.

The 22-year-old’s run-pass threat has shown glimmers of greatness, and a huge majority of the fanbase appears relieved that Andy Dalton looks likely to remain sidelined through injury for the time being.

On Wednesday, Bears Head Coach Matt Nagy named Fields the starter for the near term moving forward.

These three throws. Plays like these throws today give me hope for Justin Fields and the future of the #Bears going forward. pic.twitter.com/BBWVI8MPdK — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) October 3, 2021

One could argue the Raiders have faced a tougher schedule up to this point in the year, but conceding on average 25 points per game is enough to give any opposing offense hope.

The Bears are +175 underdogs to not only hit 20 points on the road for the first time this season, but to beat their hosts to the mark in what looks a tall order on paper.

Nagy’s remarks that Fields is the QB1 now should motivate him to keep up his momentum, and a leaky Raiders defense could provide the perfect hunting ground.

Bears +5.5 & over 44.5 points (+250)

Speaking of that porous Raiders blockade, there’s evidence to suggest the maiden meeting between these teams at Allegiant Stadium could see an above average point total yield.

Fields will look to Herbert’s Week 4 display for inspiration:

Justin Herbert was in his BAG vs. the Raiders ? 25/38

222 YDS

3 TD

0 INT Chargers are now 3-1. pic.twitter.com/vMLtFM51Ik — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) October 5, 2021

Three of the last five encounters between these franchises have produced exactly 45 points, with a winning margin of five points or fewer. Chicago emerged victorious only once in those past five.

There are +250 odds available for Chicago to win again with a +5.5-point buffer at the Raiders, where they hope to use their home form as inspiration. A big key for Fields, will be the performance of running back David Montgomery, who hopes to break out against one of the league’s less reliable rush defenses this season.