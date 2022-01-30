Kenya, the African Nation with the Most Olympic Medals

By

When Naomi Osaka kicked off the Tokyo Olympics, 2020 as the torchbearer for Team Japan, we all held our breath in anticipation for what was to come. Originally scheduled for 2019, the delayed 2020 Olympics were hosted by Tokyo, Japan, in July, and the organizers went out of their way to show off the Japanese culture with an array of breathtaking displays.

Although there were no spectators allowed inside stadiums due to the Covid-19 threat and health concerns, the Olympics were digitally watched by billions of people worldwide and trended on social media.

There were many countries that emerged from the event with great pride having secured several medals, including the United States, many African nations, Japan, China, and Russia. Africa made headlines with some big wins and let the world know that they are not to be taken lightly.

We are going to highlight the top representative countries of Africa in the Tokyo Olympics, 2020, and their contribution to the Olympics historically.

Kenya

Kenya is the most successful African country in the Olympics, and they proved that in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics by securing a total of 10 medals (4 gold, 4 silver, and 2 bronze).

With a total of 113 medals to date, 35 of which are gold medals, the country is on top of the Olympic Games ladder for Africa. In Kenya, Africa, boxing and marathons dominate the nation’s sports, and that’s where their most prominent athletes come from.

Eliud Kipchoge secured two back-to-back gold medals in the men’s marathon. Peres Jepchirchir won the gold medal in the women’s marathon in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

George Abebe at Africa-Bet explains Kenya’s success as a result of Kenyans being naturally exposed to high-altitude training from an early age. The large cash prizes offered to marathon winners motivate young athletes to focus on running as well. With such vigorous training, you can expect Kenya to make headlines in the next Olympics in athletics.

Uganda

After Kenya, Uganda emerged as the best African representative country. They made headlines by securing 4 medals in total at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (2 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze). Joshua Cheptegei became the first Ugandan to win 2 medals, first in the men’s 10,000 m and then the men’s 5,000m. In addition, Peruth Chemutai won her first gold medal in the women’s 3,000m steeplechase.

Uganda also dominates boxing and athletics. Currently, Uganda holds 11 medals to its name, with 4 of them being gold. With such promising performances, you can easily imagine new and old talent being recognized in future Olympics.

South Africa

When South Africa secured 10 medals in the 2016 Rio Olympics, people had high hopes for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Although they secured a respectable 3 medals in total (1 gold, 2 silver), performances fell short of expectations.

Nonetheless, South Africa proved it’s going to be a force to reckon with as their 3 medals came from two debutant athletes; Bianca Buitendag and Tatjana Schoenmaker.

South Africa holds 89 medals in total, with 27 of them being gold. Traditionally, it is one of the most competitive African nations in the Olympics. They hold dominance in multiple sports like athletics, swimming, boxing, rowing, tennis, surfing, and cycling.

Egypt

Egypt also performed well in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and won 6 medals in total (1 gold, 1 silver, 4 bronze). They dominated weightlifting, wrestling, and karate and also showed promising performances in boxing, diving, and judo.

Feryal Abdelaziz made her debut in games and won a gold medal in karate. Egypt holds 38 medals in total, 8 of which are gold, highlighting the country’s rich contribution to the games.

Ethiopia

Selemon Barega made history by winning the gold medal in the men’s 10,000m by breaking the record of Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda, finishing the last lap in 27 minutes and 43.22 seconds. Despite training on his own due to the pandemic, Barega emerged victoriously and made his country proud.

The African country secured 4 medals in total (1 gold, 1 silver, 2 bronze). But don’t let this modest count make you think that Ethiopia is a lightweight. Ethiopia has won 58 medals in total, with 23 of them being gold.

Ethiopians mainly dominate athletics and track competitions, which play to their natural strengths.

Summary

Africa’s total haul of medals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics stood at 11 gold, 12 silver, and 14 bronze, with countries like Kenya, Uganda, Morocco, Nigeria, Egypt, and many more playing their part.

Due to the pandemic, the Olympics gained more viewership than usual, as everyone was at home and glued to their screens.

With Kenya being among the nations holding the most Olympic medals, it is hard to ignore the drive, determination, and effort put in by their athletes. These feats bring the hope of bigger wins in the future, with new talent emerging and claiming more and more medals for Africa.