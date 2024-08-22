Steph Curry Draws Extremely High Praise from Carmelo Anthony

Golden State Warriors living legend Steph Curry is drawing high praise from all corners right now. At age 36, the 11 time NBA All-Star and four-time NBA champion is not slowing down in the slightest. He took center stage in the Gold Medal Game at the 2024 Paris Olympics, leading the way for Team USA in their epic triumph.

This victory will go down as one of the greatest in USA National Team history, and it invited claims that Steph Curry, Lebron James and Kevin Durant are the greatest Stars & Stripes big three in history.

That’s what retired 11-year-NBA veteran Etan Thomas said in an exclusive with RG. “In fact, you can put them against any Big Three in USA basketball history and it’s gonna be tough for any combination from any era to beat them,” Thomas said. “They are that special.”

Now 10 time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony has joined in the Curry praise party, referring to Curry as the G.O.A.T. (Greatest of All-Time) among pure shooters. Appearing on the 7PM in Brooklyn podcast, Melo was asked if Steph Curry was the greatest point guard of all-time.

He didn’t answer the question, but he said something extremely colorful in response.

“He’s the greatest shooter I’ve ever seen,” the 2013 NBA scoring champion said.

“He’s a helluva player. He’s a great player. F**k best shooter, f**k best point, he’s one of the greatest players to ever grace this game. I don’t think we’ll probably ever see this again. Let’s appreciate this window of what we have with Steph.”

Indeed we should appreciate him, as we are al witness to greatness right now.

Melo is considered by many to be one of the greatest all-time pure scorers, so he knows what hes talking about when he calls Curry the greatest shooter. Truly, this is a case of game recognizing game.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

