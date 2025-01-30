EuroCup: The Second-Tier Competition of European Basketball

The NBA may be a home to all the craziest talents, and freakish athletes in the world, but true basketball connoisseurs know where to watch some passionate basketball. This, of course, can be found in no other place than Europe! The BKT EuroCup, also known as the pathway to the EuroLeague, hosts some of the most cut-throat and the fiercest games of basketball! Week after week, basketball gourmets tune in for some high-intensity games to drench their thirst for basketball…

Valencia Basket shines out as the most successful team in the history of EuroCup with 4 titles, and 6 final appearances.

The EuroCup has been dominated by Spanish teams (8 champions in total), which are followed by the Russians with 5 titles in total.

Two Turkish teams (Galatasaray and Darüşşafaka) also won this glorious organization in 2016 and 2018, respectively.

Randy Duck (Brighton Bears) holds the title for the most points scored in a single EuroCup game with 49 points.

The current title holders are the Paris Basketball, which is now dominating the EuroLeague.

The current format of the EuroCup involves 20 teams, which are divided into two groups of 10 teams. The top six teams from each group advance to the playoffs. The first and second seeds from each group, on the other hand, advance directly to the quarterfinals.

The 24-25 Season in a nutshell

This season is well underway, and the groups are taking shape. The race for the playoffs is at full speed, mesmerizing the audience with its intensity.

Group A is being dominated by Bahçeşehir Koleji, which has won 9 out of 11 games so far!

The second place in Group A belongs to Gran Canaria with the same degree as its Turkish opponent.

Group B, on the other hand, is led by Valencia Basket, which has managed to win all of the 10 games it has had so far!

It is followed by Hapoel J-M with a résumé of 7 wins and 4 losses.

The fierce competition, and the crazy fan atmosphere of European basketball keep attracting a great number of basketball lovers from all over the world. As the season progresses, everyone has the same question on their minds: who will win it all this season?

