NBA on Christmas Day: a Long, Storied Tradition

It’s a tradition we’ve all come to know and love- the NBA on Christmas Day.

The NFL has Thanksgiving. College basketball has St. Patrick’s Day. College Football has New Year’s Day, and they’re trying to claim New Year’s Eve as their own, but it’s going over like a lead balloon thus far. Boxing Day (December 26th) belongs to The English Premier League while Yuletide is one with the National Basketball Association.

On Sunday, Dec. 25, ABC and ESPN will combine to present over 13 consecutive hours of NBA action over five games. It’s the NBA on Christmas Day for the 15th consecutive year on ABC/ESPN. They don’t really have to compete with the NFL either. Obviously, the NFL owns Sunday, but this weekend most of their slate is on Saturday, Christmas Eve.

The NBA on Christmas Day will only have to compete with two NFL games, and they’ll do so with their biggest brand name teams, as per tradition. If you choose to move to the Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, L.A. Lakers, San Antonio Spurs etc. you will most likely be playing on the biggest holiday of the year.

We covered this in a feature story for the Chicago Tribune RedEye edition, we spoke with numerous Chicago Bulls players about how it’s bittersweet to be playing at the time when everyone is Merry and bright. It’s a double edged sword. Hey, there are special new limited edition uniforms and shoes.

In the second game within ABC’s afternoon doubleheader, the Chicago Bulls and Dwyane Wade will visit the San Antonio Spurs and Pau Gasol, you know him well Bulls fans. (we spoke with Gasol for the story)

NBA Countdown

Michelle Beadle, Jalen Rose, Chauncey Billups

ESPN, ESPN3, ESPN Deportes, WatchESPN

12 p.m. Boston Celtics at New York Knicks

Ryan Ruocco, Doug Collins

ESPN, ESPN3, ESPN Deportes, WatchESPN

ABC 2:30 p.m. Golden State Warriors at Cleveland Cavaliers

Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson, Lisa Salters

ABC, ESPN3, ESPN Deportes, WatchESPN, ESPN Radio

5 p.m. Chicago Bulls at San Antonio Spurs

Mark Jones, Hubie Brown, Israel Gutierrez ABC, ESPN3, ESPN Deportes, WatchESPN, ESPN Radio

8 p.m. Minnesota Timberwolves at Oklahoma City Thunder

Adam Amin, Doris Burke ESPN, ESPN3, ESPN Deportes, WatchESPN

10:30 p.m. LA Clippers at Los Angeles Lakers

Dave Pasch, Jon Barry, J.A. Adande ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, WatchESPN, ESPN Deportes

