From 1991-1998, the Chicago Bulls were the greatest sports dynasty that this city has ever seen. They “three-peated” twice, winning six NBA titles in all and forward Corie Blount was a part of it. Since the dynasty ended in 1998, the franchise has been a shell of its former self.

In a league where just about anybody who is trying can make the playoffs, the Bulls have reached the postseason just once since 2015. When you make your free NBA picks against the spread these days, don’t put your money on Chicago! Already 15.5 games out of first place and eight games under .500, the Bulls went 22-60 last season and 27-55 the previous season. So how will this once proud but now laughably bad franchise even return to glory?

Blount believes it’s most likely going to have to happen via the NBA Draft, due to the severe struggles that the team has had and will likely continue to have in the free agent market.

We asked the Bulls’ first round pick in the 1993 NBA Draft, who played with Scottie Pippen and Michael Jorda, what you do think the Bulls need to do to kind of get back to where they were?

“Get Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan back,” he responded as laughter ensued in the room.

“No. I’m a big fan of NBA basketball,” said the 11 year veteran of the league.

“When I look at the amount of talent that is all over the league now, it’s going to be tough for the Bulls to really just get back to that upper echelon. I mean, I think they’re going to have to probably do it through the draft.

“You still got the superstars and everybody knows the superstars seem like they’re gravitating towards the mild weather cities to be able to enjoy a true NBA life still, I guess.”

A talented center during the 1990s, Blount helped the Cincinnati Bearcats reach the Final Four and Elite Eight in back-to-back seasons. He was back in town for the Chicago Legends Classic, staged at the Bulls’ home court, where Cincy lost to the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Bulls have not been back to the NBA Finals in over 20 years, they have only reached the conference finals once in all that time. They have only won a playoff series in three seasons during that time span.

It’s a discussion that’s been around for a long time- why can’t the Bulls attract top tier free agents? Well, we don’t have the answer, but Blount sees the climate as a major reason why they can not. They’re just going to have to draft very well, and to keep doing it every year.

“So I think it’s going to be hard for the Bulls unless they get it through the draft or get a big-name player to come here and really try to revamp the whole franchise, but I’m a Bulls fan,” Blount added.

“I love the city of Chicago. It’s been good to me and I would love to see them get back to the top.”

