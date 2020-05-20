Ten Worst Chicago White Sox First Round Draft Picks of the Last 40 Years

By

June 10 brings the Major League Baseball draft, an event that is “hit-or-miss” to say the least. Draft position, like recruiting rankings, can just as often be an indicator of future success as it is future failure. The only thing it absolutely predicts 100% is sky-high expectations.

Let’s look at 10 of the best and 10 of the worst first round draft picks for both the Chicago Cubs and the Chicago White Sox. Yes, we know that listicles are to journalism what Taco Bell is to food. However, it also worth noting that Taco Bell measures its annual revenue in the billions.

Side note, go here for the 2020 MLB Draft mock sourcing for the Chicago Cubs and the Chicago White Sox.

1. Scott Ruffcorn, 25th overall, Baylor, 1991

We could have easily put someone who fell well short of the Major Leagues in the top spot, but we feel Ruffcorn is more deserving than all the rest, simply because he ended that once-in-life-a-lifetime run of White Sox first round draft picks.

It went 1987 Jack McDowell (Cy Young winner), 1988 Robin Ventura (Golden Glove Winner, All-Star), 1989 Frank Thomas (team’s best player this century), 1990 Alex Fernandez (solid #2 or #3 starter) to 1991 Scott Ruffcorn (MLB career 0-8, 8.57 ERA)

2. Aaron Myette, 43rd overall, Central Arizona College, 1997

6-12 with a 8.16 ERA in his Major League career.

3. Courtney Hawkins, 13th overall, Mary Carroll High School, 2012

Often times, the MLB Draft can be about as exciting as stamp collecting (or as Nelson Muntz put it: “stamp collection, HA-HA!”), but Hawkins provided one of the more memorable moments in the history of the event. The 6-3, 220 Corpus Christi, TX native did a back flip for MLB Network television cameras.

He never made it above AA in the White Sox organization, but he is currently with the Giants’ AAA affiliate.

4. Jared Mitchell, 23rd overall, LSU, 2009

Currently with the Sugarland Skeeters, played for four different MLB organization’s farm systems, still yet to make an appearance in the show.

5. Brian Anderson, 15th overall, University of Arizona, 2003

5-tool player for which much was expected and numerous chances were given. Made a critical catch in game 163 in 2008, and other than that…..uhhhh…..ummmm……*crickets chirping*

6. Keenyn Walker, 47th overall, Central Arizona College, 2011

Released by the Sox in 2017 without ever having made an appearance in the show. Released by the Lancaster Barnstormers in 2018.

7. Joe Borchard, 12th overall, Stanford, 2000

We’re being nice by putting him this low. Here’s a player that frustrated Sox fans as much as any in recent history (not named Brian Anderson) because we all constantly heard that he’s OMG!!! SO AWESOME!!! THE NEXT BIG THING!!! over and over.

A .205 career hitter across five seasons with three MLB teams.

8. Josh Fields, 13th overall, Oklahoma State, 2004

He really could hit to all fields, except at the MLB level where he put up a .234, 34, 107 in four seasons with the Sox and Royals combined

9. Royce Ring, 18th overall, Monte Vista High School, 2002

Awesome name, about as a great a name as you can ask, but his numbers and career were much less impressive.

10. Gordon Beckham, 8th overall, University of Georgia, 2008

“Josie’s on a vacation far away”…from MLB stardom. This is one bust who at least had awesome walk-up music; and hair!

Dishonorable mention: Mark Johnson, Aaron Poreda, Jeff Liefer, Lance Broadway, Josh Phegley…..okay that’s plenty. We still have a few more, but this is plenty enough as it is.

Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly contributes to WGN TV, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Now and SB Nation.

You can follow Banks, a former writer for Chicago Tribune.com, on Twitter and his cat on Instagram.

