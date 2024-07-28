Exclusive: White Sox 2B Nicky Lopez on How He Got into Baseball

Major League Baseball draws big crowds, elicits huge ratings and inflames passions, which makes it truly more than just a game. However, it is still a game, and that means it’s just win or lose, not life of death. Chicago White Sox second baseman Nicky Lopez knows that, as his team is currently on pace to finish this season 42-120.

That result would place them one game worse than the infamous 2003 Detroit Tigers, who finished 43-119.

It would also make them only marginally better than the team that most baseball historians consider the worst of the modern era-

the 1962 New York Mets, who ended up 40-120.

We caught up to Lopez, at his first annual Nicky Lopez 16″ softball Charity Classic, where we asked him how he goes about his business everyday, amidst this utterly lost season.

“It’s tough to always constantly think ‘I wish that went better, I wish this went better,’ obviously it’s not the season we wish we were having,” he said in our exclusive interview.

“But if you put things into perspective, me and my wife went to visit kids at the children’s hospital at Rush (University Medical Center) and to see them fighting for their life- and I go to a field (for work everyday) and if I go 0-4 I’m upset; but there’s people who are suffering, and fighting for their lives.”

It was an especially powerful answer from Nicky Lopez, but he wasn’t done.

“To put it all in perspective, and to take it day by day and try to have fun with it (the rest of the season), it’s kind of (about) changing your mindset,” he added.

The 16-team softball tournament event was staged at Mount Greenwood Park on the South Side, which is only about an hour’s drive from Naperville, the Chicago suburb where Lopez grew up.

Obviously it was extra special for Lopez to host a charity fundraiser so close to his home. The event benefited charities that help support adolescent and young adult cancer patients and their families.

Lopez grew inspiration to champion this cause after he lost former classmates and his own brother to the disease at a young age.

His father, Bob Lopez, is a 16-inch softball hall of famer, who took part in the tournament. He told WGN News it was an honor to help raise money to fight back against cancer in young adults.

He credits the sport of 16″ softball as providing the inspiration for him to find his calling as a baseball player

“Softball is very near and dear to our heart,” Nicky Lopez continued.

“I grew up on a softball field, so all these guys down the right field line are heroes to me, I looked up to my dad and I followed him around his whole career and my whole childhood- I grew up idolizing them (his dad’s team).

“This is bigger than me, I play baseball for a living. This is honoring two foundations for cancer research, and for giving back to people who are going through hard times. So this is about more than just coming out here and competing. It’s about having fun with it and donating to a good charity.”

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN.

You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

