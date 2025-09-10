Editor’s Note: this exclusive originally ran on June 1, 2016, and is now being re-published and updated in the wake of Chicago Cubs legend Anthony Rizzo announcing his retirement and re-joining the team, this time as an official Team Ambassador.

The Cubs will welcome him back to Wrigley Field this Saturday, where his Cub will be celebrated with on-field festivities.

“Anthony Rizzo was the face of one of the most successful eras in Chicago Cubs history and we are so excited he will be a part of our organization for many years to come,” reads a statement attributed to Owner Tom Ricketts.

“His play on the field spoke for itself and was recognized with multiple All-Star appearances, Gold Glove Awards, the Roberto Clemente Award and, ultimately, being a team leader on the 2016 World Series championship team. Who could forget Anthony catching Kris Bryant’s throw from third base for the final out that clinched the series?”

Rizzo, 36, ends his 14-year (2011-2024) MLB career with 1,644 hits, 303 home runs and 965 RBI in 1,727 games played. He retires having accomplished three All-Star appearances, four Gold Gloves and one Silver Slugger award.

He is definitely first ballot Hall of Very Good

So for now, let’s get on to the re-purposing of the Anthony Rizzo exclusive; which was originally published just a few months before the Cubs broke the 108-year World Series drought.

Lost in the shuffle of all the Kris Bryant hoopla, #Krismas, is that the Chicago Cubs already have a superstar in first baseman Anthony Rizzo. He was an All-Star last season, and with an up to the minute slash line of .315/.440/.565, he’s likely to return to this Midsummer Classic.

He’s also leading the Major Leagues in hit by pitches; and perhaps in Tweets referencing Britney Spears lyrics as well.

Rizzo made a surprise appearance at Nike Train Chicago, Diamond Fit session, an elite level training program with baseball drills and strength moves curated by Nike Master Trainers.

Participants in the intensive two-hour workout were pleasantly surprised by Anthony Rizzo and his coach ’em up style training tips and advice.

“Training together with a lot of people, you’re going to get a lot more competitive, naturally,” said Anthony Rizzo.

“The more you can do that, the more well being you’re going to have, whether you’re just trying to recover from that, or you’re just trying to stay fit.”

For more on Nike Train Chicago, and greater detail on the session with Chicago Bears DB Sherrick McMannus, go here.

