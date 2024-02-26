Features of a Horse Trailer with Living Quarters

You’ve been thinking about getting a horse trailer with living quarters to make those weekend shows and events more comfortable for both you and your horses. But what features should you be looking for when shopping around? This guide will walk you through everything such a trailer has to offer.

What Sets it Apart from a Regular Trailer

A horse trailer with living quarters goes beyond just safely transporting your equine companions. It allows you to travel in comfort by providing many of the amenities of home. The main difference is the addition of a spacious tack room as well as a separate “living space” inside the trailer. This area typically contains features you would find in a basic RV or camper. The reason for this hybrid design is simple – it allows you to lodge right alongside your horses while at competitions and events. This saves you the hassle of booking hotel rooms or setting up tents outside. It also lets you keep a close eye on the health and safety of your trailered horses.

Sleeping Quarters

The sleeping area inside a living quarters horse trailer provides you with a comfortable place to rest while on the road. Most contain a queen or king-sized bed, but you can also find trailers with twin beds or fold-out dinette sleeping areas. Some even have power-lifted cabinet beds for maximum space savings during travel. No matter the sleeping layout you choose, look for ample headroom and a mattress size and style that meets your preferences. Quality insulation also ensures you can get peaceful shut-eye while trailering. Many models allow you to customize the bedding, pillows and mattresses.

Kitchen and Dining

Just like your home kitchen, the galley inside your horse trailer lets you store food as well as cook hot meals. Many feature spacious cabinets, a sink, microwave, stove and oven, refrigerator, and plenty of counter tops. Some also have additional convection ovens, coffee makers, and even dishwashers. For dining, most living quarters come equipped with a table and seating. These tend to be on the smaller side to maximize open floor space, but allow you to eat comfortably out of the elements. The table folds up or slides out when not in use.

Bathroom Facilities

You don’t have to worry about tracking down public restrooms when you have your own private lav inside your horse trailer. Although snug, most contain a toilet, sink and shower. Some even have the luxury of additional cabinet space and grooming stations. When checking out bathroom specs, look at aspects like black water and gray water tank capacities. And, see if there are vent fans, hot water controls, and mirrors,

Electrical Systems

The electrical setup is what powers all the living amenities within your horse trailer. From AC units to fans to lighting and more, you can control everything right from a central control panel. Shore power hookups allow you to access electricity when parked. Backup power also comes from extra house batteries within the trailer. Some models feature solar panels or generators. Take note of what is included and the customization options available.

Storage Capacity

A horse trailer isn’t complete without plenty of storage solutions. The living quarters should provide additional places to organize your gear. Many models have closet rods, wall cabinets, under-bed drawers, and other built-ins.

Bonus Luxuries

Today’s living quarters trailers allow you to customize them truly into a home away from home. Extra touches run the gamut depending on just how fabulously you want to travel! We’re talking window treatments, entertainment systems like TVs and soundbars, WiFi and satellite access, washer/dryer combos, exterior kitchens with mini fridges and stove tops, and even slide outs. Let your imagination run wild.

Now you know why horse trailers with living quarters offer prime functionality blended with livability. You not only get durable and safe transportation, but overnight accommodations cooked into one vehicle. This lets you lodge anywhere the show circuit takes you while keeping your horses nearby. When shopping, decide which size and layout best suits your needs. Then get ready to ride in both comfort and style

