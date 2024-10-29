 3 Trip Ideas for Athletes Who Want to Stay Active

Many teenagers would probably list Disney World, New York City, and Los Angeles as some of their preferred vacation destinations. But not everyone is satisfied with sightseeing and visiting tourist attractions. Some teenagers want more. They get excited about the prospect of doing stuff rather than just spectating.

Whether enjoying a running challenge in Switzerland, snowboarding in Canada, or rock climbing in Malaysia, some young people have different expectations when packing their luggage and traveling to a foreign land. If they can’t get outside for physical activity, they’ll get bored.

Continue reading to learn about three trip ideas for teens who want to stay active when traveling abroad for fun times away from home.

Swiss Running Challenge

Parents with active kids who like to run, or who are maybe already on their schools’ track or distance running teams, should consider the Swiss Running Challenge. It’s specifically for teens ages 15 to 18. The dates for 2025 are July 14-25 and August 2-13, so there’s time to plan.

At an elevation of 2,320 meters up and 2,980 down over a total distance of around 50 to 75 miles, the Swiss Running Challenge in Lucerne, Switzerland promises to be the perfect adventure for physically active teens who love to run and want a challenge.

It’s a way for teenagers to pursue running self-mastery while tackling a course in the Swiss Alps. The program combines speed sessions with lengthier, lower heart rate runs as the instructors help students tap into self-awareness to guide independent development. With a 1:3 staff-to-athlete ratio, teens will get the support and guidance they need.

Your child will be well supervised and have access to physiotherapists and Swiss and U.S. collegiate coaches who will help participants maximize their talents and grow as athletes and people.

Whistler Blackcomb

Whistler Blackcomb is a ski resort based in Whistler, British Columbia, Canada. If your teen enjoys winter sports like snowboarding and skiing, the ski resort is a snowy winter wonderland full of fun and adventure.

If the name “Whisler Blackcomb” sounds familiar to you, it’s probably because the site was a venue for the 2020 Olympic Games. It’s a great vacation spot for physically active kids who don’t want to spend all day watching TV or taking pictures.

You can sign them up for snowboarding or skiing lessons. By the time the fun and games are done for the day, your family can warm up with some hot chocolate, get something to eat, and do whatever else is on the itinerary.

It’s worth noting that the ski resort doesn’t just offer winter activities. It offers skateboarding, golfing, and special events designed with teens in mind. So, Whisler Blackcomb has something for your teenager year-round.

Club Med Cherating Beach

Have you ever been to Malaysia? If not, there are plenty of fun activities for teens not content to sit around and visit tourist attractions. One popular place in the Asian country is Club Med Cherating Beach, an all-inclusive resort with tons of activities for people of all ages.

Whether you teens want to explore the territory in a dugout canoe, go rock climbing, experience nature walks, play sports like archery and badminton, or go sailing or paddle boarding, they’ll have the opportunity.

When taking a break from all the fun physical activities, teens can enjoy learning about the fauna and flora in the region. It’s the sort of vacation destination that’ll keep your tees occupied. If they’re the type who gets bored when not doing something, they won’t have time for boredom.

While there are many vacation destinations for physically active teens, these are three that will have them chomping at the bit. It’s about finding fun adventures for young people who need to keep moving. And when they stay fit while having fun, that’s a great thing.

