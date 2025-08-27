West Ham Team News, Starting Lineup Prediction at Nottingham Forest

Perhaps no one needs the international break more than West Ham United, most especially manager Graham Potter. With the Hammers crashing out of the League Cup yesterday, the pressure just ramped up even further on Potter. And a trip to Nottingham Forest is not exactly the best way to get things right!

Potter’s tenure with the Irons has been so unimpressive that it honestly doesn’t seem any better than how he did his last gig, the ill-fated spell at Chelsea.

West Ham United at Nottingham Forest FYIs

Kickoff: Sun August31, 2 pm, City Ground, West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire, UK

Google Result Probability: West Ham United win 18% Draw 25% Nottingham Forest win 57%

Premier League Standing, Form West Ham United 20th, 0 pts, LL Nottingham Forest 5th, 4 pts, WD

West Ham Team News at Nottingham Forest

And when you look at where the club was when Potter came in, crumbling to pieces from the disaster hire of Julen Lopetegui, he hasn’t elevated things; at all.

Maybe the higher-ups at the club are already drawing up a list of replacements? Moving on to the squad itself, the injury situation remains pretty much the same. George Earthy, Crysencio Summerville and Luis Guilherme remain sidelined due to injury/recovering from injury.

West Ham Starting Lineup Prediction at Nottingham Forest

Alphonse Areola; Jean-Clair Todibo, Max Kilman, Nayeuf Aguerd; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, James Ward-Prowse, Tomas Soucek, Kyle Walker-Peters; Lucas Paqueta; Jarrod Bowen, Nicklas Fullkrug

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

