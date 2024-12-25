Carlos Soler Barragan and Lucas Tolentino Coelho de Lima, who is better known as Lucas Paqueta, are both suspended for West Ham United tomorrow, when they visit Southampton FC for the Boxing Day fixture.

Of course, this only comprises half of the Irons’ absentees as they have two more, due to injury, in addition to the pair (Paqueta and Soler) who will be absent for disciplinary reasons.

Boxing Day FYIs

West Ham United at Southampton FC

Kick off: 8pm, Thursday Dec 26, The St Mary’s, Southampton, UK

West Ham Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

PL Position: West Ham 14th, 20 pts Southampton 20th, 24 pts

Form Guide: West Ham LLWDD Southampton DLLLD

Google Result Probability: West Ham 44% Southampton 29% Draw 27%

Hammers Team News

Konstantinos Mavropanos (unspecified knock) faces a late fitness test while Michail Antonio is recovering from surgery to repair his broken leg. It is thought that he could be out of action for almost an entire year, and beyond that his career could ultimately be in jeopardy.

At the very least, he will not be the same player that he was before the car crash, and the process of getting back on the pitch competitively is going to be a long and arduous haul. It’s a very sad situation all around.

