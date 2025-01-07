West Ham Team News at Aston Villa: Todibo, Palmieri, Fabianski

West Ham United have good news and bad news when it comes to their injury situation this week. Goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski is coming out of concussion protocol, and stands a decent chance of featuring in this one.

So that is the good news, with Fabianski; now on to the bad news.

FA Cup 3rd Round FYIs

Kickoff: Fri. Jan. 10, 8pm, Villa Park, Birmingham, UK

Team News: West Ham United Aston Villa

Starting XI Predictions: West Ham United Aston Villa

Fun Fact: Aston Villa meet West Ham in the league in August. However, they haven’t beaten the Irons in consecutive competitions since 2010-11.

West Ham Team News

Jean-Clair Todibo and Emerson Palmieri are both out injured, with no set return date, and manager Julen Lopetegui was extremely vague on both.

Regarding Todibo, he said: “We don’t know exactly [what the problem is]. We have to assess him tomorrow, but I am not very optimistic.”

When it comes to Emerson, the embattled boss said: “We suffered an injury yesterday with Emerson, too, in the last training session; that’s why he was not here.”

And of course, you have the longer-term injury absentees, with Michail Antonio being out until at least the start of 2025-26 (probably significantly longer) as he recovers from that early December car crash.

And Jarrod Bowen out until about March with a foot injury.

