As Aston Villa FC have moved up in the world, becoming a side with much improved, and now UEFA Champions League level form, their series with West Ham United has been turned upside-down. The Irons are now winless in their last three against Aston Villa, including the 4-1 hammering (pun very much intended) defeat at Villa Park last term.

However, entering that rout, the East Londoners went undefeated in their previous 10 versus the Villans (W6D4).

Season Opener FYIs

Aston Villa at West Ham United

Kickoff: 5:30 pm, Saturday Aug. 17, London Stadium, UK

West Ham Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Aston Villa Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Result Probability: West Ham 38% Aston Villa 36% Draw 26%

After an awful, and I mean TERRIBLE preseason, Villa boss Unai Emery will look to hit the ground running here, with a stronger result. The good news is that preseason results mean exactly…nada. Nothing. zip. zero. zilch.

So here is what we think the best team possible is for Emery to go with on Saturday. It will be great, for both the side and the supporter base, to have Ollie Watkins back leading the line.

Aston Villa FC Starting XI Prediction at West Ham United

Emiliano Martinez; Matty Cash, Konsa, Pau Torres, Ian Maatsen; Amadou Onana, Youri Tielemans; Leon Bailey, John McGinn (c), Morgan Rogers; Ollie Watkins

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

