Aston Villa Team News vs West Ham: McGinn, Torres, Philogene

Aston Villa has seen their season take a sight turn for the worse, and that was before their team captain, John McGinn, went down with a hamstring injury. On Saturday, Villa manager Unai Emery gave a specific timeline for his absence and subsequent return:

“I think it could be hamstring. He could be out for two, three, four, five weeks.”

McGinn is critical to what Villa likes to do. Pau Torres is not as key a player, but he’s still a major contributor, and his injury news is significantly worse.

Credit Emery for being ultra-specific on the injury timeline here.

“Not Pau Torres [for Saturday] because he broke his fourth metatarsal,” Emery said on Friday. “And he is going to be out for more or less two months.”

Meanwhile Jaden Philogene (unspecified knock) and Diego Carlos (foot) are expected to miss out here.

Finally, Jhon Duran is still suspended here while Morgan Rogers now returns from suspension.

