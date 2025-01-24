Aston Villa have their team captain, John McGinn, back from his thigh injury. He’s passed fit to feature on Sunday, when the Villans host West Ham. Said Aston Villa manager Unai Emery of McGinn: “John is starting to train with the group; he’s working with us.”

Meanwhile Ross Barkley (calf/shin/heel) is still out, with Emery saying today: “Ross is still not available.”

West Ham United at Aston Villa FYIs

Kickoff: Sun Jan. 26, 4:30pm, Villa Park, Birmingham, UK

Google Result Probability: Aston Villa 63% Draw 21% West Ham 16%

Aston Villa Team News

Elsewhere Pau Torres (ankle/foot) is still out, with Emery revealing on Friday: “Pau will need more time to try to be close with us.” And the same goes for Amadou Onana (thigh).

“Onana is working alone,” Emery said.

Other than these four, AVFC are a fully fit squad at this point. And while they’re pretty healthy right now, they’re still nowhere near where they want to be, in the current table.

Aston Villa are four points outside the top four, and two points from the top six.

