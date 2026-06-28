Another round, another American media member going out of their way to try and get attention on themselves, and in the process, provide bulletin board material for the USMNT opponent. Versus Australia in the group stages, you had that guy I never heard of before referring to the Socceroos as “a lay-up.” He then doubled down on that later, but in the end, it wasn’t motivating enough for the Aussies, because the United States Men’s National Team won in a rout anyway.

Now you have a media member in Los Angeles, often referred to as a “Reporter” or “Journalist,” two things she is definitely not, proudly proclaiming “I don’t know where Bosnia is on a map, and I don’t want to know.”

World Cup Group D Matchday 3 of 3

USMNT vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

Kickoff: Wednesday July 1, the 49ers home stadium in Santa Clara, CA, 7pm CST

Broadcast: regular OTA FOX on TV, FOX One and FOX Sports apps, streaming on Tubi

Current FIFA Ranking: USMNT #15 Bosnia and Herzegovina #61

Google 90 Min Result Probability: Bosnia and Herzegovina win 10% Extra Time 18% USA win 72%

Yikes! If you’re the station manager at the ABC affiliate in the nation’s second largest market, do you really want your on-air people sounding exactly like the loudest, drunkest guy at the end of the bar?

I don’t know, maybe you guys should be a little rigorous in your screening process?

Like the lay-up Australia guy, I had also never heard of this person beforehand. While she quickly locked (and later unlocked) her Twitter account and then issued a public apology, her video ahead of the Turkey game is terrible too.

It’s cringe at best, and in some ways, maybe even worse than the Bosnia clip.

Although seeing the crowd behind her refuse to provide any support or enthusiasm is definitely worth the watch. She apologized for offending people, but I don’t really think she was offensive.

It was more just plain stupid and totally unfunny. Somewhere along the way, this woman became convinced she’s brilliant at comedy; obviously she is not.

Hey KABC Los Angeles, next time, prioritize intelligence, acumen and professionalism in your hiring practices.

Also, sorry, but even if you have dual citizenship, you can’t support both Mexico and the USMNT. That’s like supporting the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox.

There are only two injury concerns ahead of this match, Cristian Roldan and Auston Trusty. Roldan has a quadriceps injury, and that forced him to miss the final group stage match. He’s day-to-day ahead of this clash. As for Trusty, he suffered an ankle or “lower-body injury” in the closing minutes of the last match. His availability for the Bosnia clash is in question.

Other than that, everyone else is fully fit, so there really isn’t much to say here. Hence we spent way more words in this preview, than we really should have, on someone who is in way over their depth and doesn’t know ball.

USMNT Predicted Starting XI

Again, there isn’t a whole lot to say right here, right now, as the lineup pretty much picks itself at this point.

Matt Freese; Alex Freeman, Chris Richards, Tim Ream, Antonee “Jedi” Robinson; Tyler Adams, Malik Tillman; Sergino Dest, Weston McKennie, Christian Pulisic; Falorin Balogun

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.