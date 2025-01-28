Tottenham Hotspur are in deep, deep trouble, in the Premier League, but at least they’re looking pretty good in the UEFA Europa League. IF Elfsborg come to town on Thursday, and this match provides a good chance for a win for the very much under-fire Ange Postecoglu.

And at this point, Tottenham will take any win they can get, in any way shape or form.

UEFA Europa League Matchday 8 of 8

Tottenham Hotspur vs IF Elfsborg

Kickoff: Thurs. Jan. 30, 8pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

UCL Standings, Form: Tottenham Hotspur 6th, 14 pts, WLDDW IF Elfsborg 20th, 10 pts, LDLWW

Postecoglu will no doubt be given the chance to manage the team in the EFL Cup semifinals, regardless of what happens to the side in other competitions.

Spurs are up on the mighty mighty Liverpool FC in that one, 1-0 after the first leg, so with a realistic chance at a trophy, which doesn’t happen at THFC very often, it’s doubtful they’ll make a change before the second leg.

Spurs are currently slotted to go through to the next round of the UEL, without a playoff. But they’ll need a result here in order to stay in that position. Meanwhile IF Elfsborg are in the UEL playoff qualification slots, but they’ll need a result here in order to stay there.

So this should be a fiercely contested battle, as there is a lot on the line.

Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction vs IF Elfsborg

Antonin Kinsky, Pedro Porro, Radu Drăgușin, Archie Gray; Will Lankshear; Rodrigo Bentancur, Lucas Bergvall, Pape Matar Sarr; Mikey Moore, Dejan Kulusevski; Heung-Min Son

