If there is one thing that has defined Tottenham Hotspur’s season so far, it’s injuries. And the year long injury crisis continues, and now worsens further, with Dominic Solanke, Brennan Johnson and Yves Bissouma.

At this point, whenever we do a Tottenham Team News article, we’ll just focus on the latest injuries only. Because covering all the injured players would just take way too long.

UEFA Europa League Matchday 7 of 8

Tottenham Hotspur at TSG 1899 Hoffenheim

Kickoff: Thursday, Jan. 23, 5:45pm, Rhein-Neckar Arena, Sinsheim, Baden-Württemberg, Germany.

Tottenham Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Spurs Team News

We start with Solanke, who has unfortunately suffered a knee injury that will keep him out until March, at least.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglu said: “It wasn’t like it was even a challenge. It was just him trying to shoot and twisting his knee. It’s just one of those things, unfortunately. We’ll get the full extent of it. We’re hoping that it is not too serious, but it will certainly keep him out for a few weeks.”

Another forward who will be gone a few weeks, Johnson suffered a calf problem. “He did it in the second half against Arsenal the other night. So yes, we’re looking at three to four weeks,” Postecoglu said of this situation.

At least the Bissouma situation is much better, with Postecoglu saying: “Biss was a knock. We’re hoping that he should be right by next weekend.”

Additionally, Spurs have seven more players ruled out due to longer-term injury.

