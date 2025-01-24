As Tottenham Hotspur approach their Sunday fixture versus Leicester City, manager Ange Postecoglu provided an update on the knee injury that is currently afflicting summer signing Dominic Solanke. The struggling striker won’t need surgical repair, so that’s good news. But he will still be missing in action until about March.

Tottenham Team News vs Leicester City

“With Dom, the information now is around the six-week mark,” Postecoglu said of Solanke. “No surgery, but we’re looking at around six weeks. It might be quicker, but we’ll see.”

Meanwhile Cristian Romero (one of several Spurs who are in the thigh/hamstring injury recovery group) is eyeing a return towards the end of this month or maybe the beginning of the next month.

Spurs really need Solanke to get fit and firing in the goals. That would be huge for trying to turn the season around.

“He’s training, but he’s not travelled,” said Postecoglu. “He’s not playing. Probably another week to 10 days for him.'”

That was two days ago, with Big Ange saying the following earlier today, while also giving an update on Micky van de Ven:

“[Romero] and Micky are the next cabs off the rank in terms of the long-term ones. They’ve still got a bit to do in terms of getting some training into them with the team. Micky’s not too far away…”

For Pape Matar Sarr, and his unspecified injury, the return timeline is similar, but probably a bit sooner.

Said Postecoglu yesterday: “He tried to train, but he was still a bit sore from the weekend. We’re hoping it won’t be anything that keeps him out for too long.

“A chance for him at the weekend, but the turnaround was too quick.”

Moving on to Djed Spence (knock), Postecoglu said: “Djed is still sore from [Everton] and is a doubt for this weekend as he got a knock.”

And then finally, on Sergio Reguilon, Postecoglu said he’s okay, and should be cleared to play against Leicester on Sunday.

