The Tottenham Hotspur injury crisis has defined their season. Six players are confirmed out, due to injury, when they take on Leicester City this Sunday. And on top of that, they have six more players who must pass late fitness tests if they are to make the matchday squad here.

In other words, it’s going to be slim pickings for Spurs boss Ange Postecoglu here.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City FYIs

Spurs Team News: go here

Kickoff: Sun. Jan. 26, 2pm

Premier League Standing, Form: Tottenham 15th, 24 pts, LDLLL Leicester City 19th, 14 pts, LLLLL

Result Probability: Tottenham 66% Draw 18% Leicester City 16%

So with that in mind, he’ll just have to make do with the best of what he still has left available right now. It could be a very patchwork first team.

Here is what we think that 4-3-3 formation first team could look like. These are two sides that badly need a victory. Leicester are in the drop zone, and Spurs are very much cemented on the second page of the standings.

Hope you enjoy all the photos of all the injured players who won’t be taking part in this one. (And the lead photo, which is of someone who will)

Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction vs Leicester City

Fraser Forster; Pedro Porro, Radu Drăgușin, Archie Gray, Sergio Reguilon; Lucas Bergvall, Rodrigo Bentancur, James Maddison; Dejan Kulusevski, Richarlison, Heung-Min Son

