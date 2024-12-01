Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction vs Fulham

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will host a London derby on Sunday when Fulham FC comes to town. It should be a tightly contested affair and hard fought battle. So with that in mind, let’s preview this match, from the Spurs point of view.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Dec 1, 2024, 1:30 pm UK, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

Result Probability: Tottenham 56% Draw `21% Fulham FC 23%

PL Position, Form Guide: Tottenham 8th, 19 pts WLWLW Fulham FC 12th, 18 pts LDWWL

Spurs Team News

Rodrigo Bentancur will serve the second of his seven-game suspension for domestic competition in this one. Elsewhere Wilson Odobert (hamstring), Guglielmo Vicario (major ankle injury), Micky van de Ven (hamstring problem) and Richarlison (also a hamstring problem) are all ruled out here.

Mikey Moore (unspecified illness) is a strong doubt, but may recover in time. However, the newest injury concern is Cristian Romero, whose toe injury should not keep him out for an extended period of time, we’re told.

However, it is serious enough to keep him out of this match.

Starting XI Prediction vs Fulham

Fraser Forster; Pedro Porro, Radu Dragusin, Ben Davies, Destiny Udogie; Pape Matar Sarr, Yves Bissouma, James Maddison; Dejan Kulusevski, Dominic Solanke, Heung-Min Son

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories