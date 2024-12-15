Tottenham Hotspur at Southampton FC Starting XI Predictions

Tottenham heads to Southampton FC for a game featuring two sides that really, and I mean REALLY need a victory. Spurs are now well within the second page of the standings while Saints are dead last overall.

Tottenham are falling far out of contention for European qualification while Southampton look destined for the drop, after just getting promoted only this past May.

Tottenham Hotspur at Southampton FC

Kickoff: Sun. December 15, 7pm, St. Mary’s Stadium, Southampton, UK

Preview Material for Both Sides: Team News Starting XI Predictions

Win Probability: Draw 21% Tottenham Hotspur 57% Southampton FC 22%

Premier League Form, Standing: Tottenham Hotspur 12th, 20pts LWDLL Southampton FC 20th, 5 pts, LLDLL

Let’s take a look at who will be in the first team, for both sides, in this matchup of two sides desperate for a W.

Starting XI Predictions

Tottenham Hotspur

Fraser Forster; Djed Spence, Archie Gray, Radu Dragusin, Destiny Udogie; Dejan Kulusevski, Pape Matar Sarr, Lucas Bergvall; Brennan Johnson, Dominic Solanke, Heung-Min Son

Southampton FC

Joe Lumley; Kyle Walker-Peters, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Nathan Wood, Jan Bednarek, Manning; Flynn Downes, Mateus Fernandes; Tyler Dibling; Adam Armstrong, Paul Onuachu

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories