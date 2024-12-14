Tottenham Hotspur heads to Southampton FC for a matchup of two teams with very, and I mean VERY long injury and absentee lists. For Spurs, at least the news isn’t as bad for Ben Davies, as had been initially feared.

“Ben is not as bad as first thought,” Spurs manager Ange Postecoglu said of the thigh injury to Davies. “There is a chance he could be back hopefully before the new year, so that was positive again.”

Tottenham Hotspur at Southampton FC

Kickoff: Sun. December 15, 7pm, St. Mary’s Stadium, Southampton, UK

Preview Material for Both Sides: Team News Starting XI Predictions

Win Probability: Draw 21% Tottenham Hotspur 57% Southampton FC 22%

Premier League Form, Standing: Tottenham Hotspur 12th, 20pts LWDLL Southampton FC 20th, 5 pts, LLDLL

Team News for Both Sides

Davies is the only injured player that could be back any time, relatively soon. There is no timeline right now for Micky van de Ven (hamstring), Cristian Romero (quad), Wilson Odobert (thigh) and Richarlison (also a thigh) while Guglielmo Vicario (fractured ankle) is done for the season. Meanwhile Yves Bissouma and Rodrigo Bentancur are both suspended for this one.

Shifting gears to Saints, Gavin Bazunu (Achilles), Ross Stewart (muscular), William Smallbone (thigh), Aaron Ramsdale (finger) and Juan Larios (undisclosed issue) are all ruled out here while Jack Stephens is suspended.

The closest to recovery, out of those ruled out, is Ramsdale, with the English international goalkeeper likely returning in a few days.

“Rambo is very close,” Saints boss Russell Martin said on Thursday. “He may be back for the Liverpool game, but if not, the Fulham game after that.”

