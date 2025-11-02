Tottenham Hotspur picked up a new injury concern in yesterday’s 1-0 loss to Chelsea. Swedish midfielder Lucas Bergvall suffered a head/face injury that now has him in concussion protocol. It’s safe to say that he won’t feature versus FC Copenhagen. The same holds true for Kota Takai, Dejan Kulusevski, Dominic Solanke, James Maddison, Archie Gray, Yves Bissouma and Ben Davies.

Champions League Match Day 4 of 8 FYIs

FC Copenhagen at Tottenham Hotspur

Kickoff: Tue. Nov. 4, 8pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

Tottenham Hotspur Preview Material: Team News Predicted Starting XI

UCL Group Phase Standing, Form: FC Copenhagen 32nd, 1 pt, DLL Tottenham Hotspur 15th, 5 pts WDD

Spurs Team News

None of the names on that list will be back before the international break, but the first three names on that list might return to action a week or two after that. Spurs boss Thomas Frank, at his weekly news conference this past Friday, provided an update on the first three names on that list.

On Solanke (ankle/foot), Frank said: “We want him back and no setbacks. We’re very aware of doing it in the right way. It is going in the right way, but he won’t be back before the international break.”

Regarding Kulusevski (knee), the Spurs gaffer revealed: “Deki is still not on the grass. We’re working very hard to get him fit as quickly as possible.”

And then finally with Takai: “Kota is a quad problem. He’s about to be training, soon.”

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN.

Related Posts via Categories