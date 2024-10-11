Southampton FC Injury Updates: Bazunu, Smallbone, Sulemena

Southampton FC are back up in the top flight, but you can’t say they are “enjoying life in the Premier League.” No, not at all. Having taken just a single point from the first seven matches, they sit in the second to las spot in the table. They’re level on points with Wolves, but are just the one goal better than Wolverhampton Wanderers on goal differential. At least they only have three injury concerns right now- Gavin Bazunu, William Smallbone and Kamaldeen Sulemana.

Also, Jack Stephens is on red card suspension.

Let’s march on to get you up to speed on all the Southampton FC injuries.

Gavin Bazunu

He’s got an Achilles tendon rupture and it will no doubt keep him out for awhile yet.

William Smallbone

Smallbone, who has been out since the end of August, remains sidelined with a hamstring injury, but he should return to action in a couple weeks or so. Or at least that’s what manager Russell Martin made it sound like.

Kamaldeen Sulemana

Yet to feature this season, he’s got an ankle problem, and it is bad enough that it should keep him out until some time in November.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

