Jude Bellingham Promises to Return From Injury ‘in no time’

Real Madrid galactico Jude Bellingham has promised, via messages posted on his social media accounts, to return from injury “in no time.” The English international and midfielder supreme scored two goals in Madrid’s 4-1 win over Girona yesterday, but the match also saw him suffer a high ankle sprain.

Back in no time, your messages have kept me positive. Gracias Madridistas!? — Jude Bellingham (@BellinghamJude) February 11, 2024

UCL Round of 16, Leg 1 of 2, FYIs

Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig

Kickoff: Tue. Feb 13, 8pm, Red Bull Arena, Leipzig

Real Madrid Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

The injury will reportedly sideline him for three weeks. But as you can see in the tweet posted above, Bellingham believes he’ll be back in action pretty quickly. So we’ll see if he comes back ahead of that three week timeline.

Bellingham is the team’s leading scorer this season, with 20 goals across all competitions, 16 in La Liga.

