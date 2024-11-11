PSG vs Toulouse preview, team news, tickets, and prediction

PSG and Toulouse will meet at Parc des Princes on Friday night for their match day 12 clash in the 2024-25 Ligue 1 season.

As of the time of writing, PSG have garnered 29 points from 11 games and they sit top of the Ligue 1 log. Toulouse is 10th on the log with 15 points after the same number of games.

Before the start of most Ligue 1 campaigns, PSG are the team to beat and they see the title as a birthright. However, the UEFA Champions League title continues to elude them and that is one trophy they have craved for many years now. PSG have won 10 of the past 12 league titles and they are looking good for another triumph this season.

Les Parisiens started the season like a house on fire winning their first four Ligue 1 games. They first beat Le Havre 4-1 away from home. Kang-In Lee scored the first goal of the new season for PSG, before Ousmane Dembele, Bradley Barcola and Randal Kolo Muani added further goals in the rout.

In the second game of the season, the performance was even better as they thumped Montpellier 6-0 in Paris. Barcola (brace), Marco Asensio, Achraf Hakimi, and Lee were the scorers in the statement result. Luis Enrique’s men then defeated Lille and Brest to complete a quartet of wins in the new season.

In their UEFA Champions League opener, PSG beat Girona 1-0 before playing a 1-1 draw with Reims to drop points for the first time this season. However, a 3-1 win over Rennes at home got them back on track. Barcola scored either side of Lee Kang-In’s goal to continue his fine form in the new campaign. Back in the UCL, PSG lost 2-0 to Arsenal, then drew 1-1 with PSV before a 2-1 home loss to Atletico Madrid.

In Ligue 1, Les Parisiens maintained their unbeaten start to the season with four wins from their next five games. PSG defeated challengers Marseille 3-0 away from home in Le Classique. Overall, PSG have won nine games, drawn two, and are yet to taste defeat in Ligue 1 this season.

Based on what has been obtainable in recent seasons, results in the UEFA Champions League are quite significant and Enrique will have his focus on that, but there seems to be no problem in their Ligue 1 campaign so far.

As for Toulouse, it was a difficult start to the season but they have picked up a little bit in recent weeks. La Ville Rose were winless in their first three games of the season as they drew Nantes and Nice before losing 3-1 to Marseille.

Their first win of the season came in a 2-0 win over Le Havre. Shavy Babicka and Yann Gboho scored in the second half to get the job done. After that win, Toulouse lost their next three league games to raise concerns about their readiness to compete in the league this season. Brest, Lyon, and Lille were the teams who took the maximum points off La Ville Rose.

However, Toulouse is currently on an unbeaten run of four games coming to this fixture. La Ville Rose defeated Montpellier 3-0 away from home courtesy of goals from Zakaria Aboukhlal ( brace) and Joshua King in a blistering first-half display at the end of October. Toulouse then narrowly beat Reims 1-0 through Aboukhlal’s 84th-minute goal at home to get things underway in the new month.

Just before the international break, La Ville Rose defeated Rennes 2-0 away from home to continue their fine form. It was yet another fine performance in the first half that helped them to the win. Overall, they have been able to win four games, and lost four, and the remaining games ended as stalemates.

When these two sides met in Paris last season, Toulouse triumphed 3-1, and they have hit form just at the right time for another visit. However, PSG has been ruthless at home in the league this term and that might be a problem for the visitors. Apart from that shock Toulouse win last April, PSG have won 11 of the past 12 meetings they have hosted.

Meanwhile, in their past 41 meetings since 2004, PSG have won 26 times, Toulouse have won 9 times, and 6 ended in a draw.

Match tickets

The epic match at Parc des Princes in Paris will kick off at 20:00 GMT on Friday, November 22nd, 2024.

The 47,929-capacity stadium will host this league game between the league leaders and Toulouse.

Getting PSG v Toulouse tickets could take a lot of work given the standard of this game. Hence, you are advised to search ticket reselling sites should they be expectedly sold out on each club’s channels.

Team news

Line-ups

Luis Enrique are comfortable on the top of the Ligue 1 log at this current moment. It seems PSG do not have issues with selections and getting the right results on home soil, it is in Europe that issues abound. Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is expected to keep his place in goal, Warren Zaire-Emery is fast becoming a key member of the squad and he should get some minutes here and Bradley Barcola (10 goals and two assists) pulling the strings on the wing. Meanwhile, injured duo Luca Hernandez and Goncalo Ramos are not expected to feature in this game.

PSG XI: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Lucas Beraldo, Milan Skriniar, Marquinhos, Achraf Hakimi; Fabian Ruiz, Senny Mayulu, Warren Zaire-Emery; Bradley Barcola, Marco Asensio, Kang-in Lee.

La Ville Rose have picked form just at the right time before the international break. Based on that, Carles Martinez might want to keep the same team and selection for this trip to Paris. Goalkeeper Guillaume Restes should be between the goal once again, while Cristian Casseres Jr and Vincent Sierro should also maintain their spots in midfield. In attack, Zakaria Aboukhlal will be relied upon. Rasmus Schmidt Nicolaisen looks like the only player injured currently and he is expected to miss this trip.

Toulouse XI: Guillaume Restes; Mark McKenzie, Charlie Cresswell, Djibril Sidibe; Aron Donnum, Cristian Casseres Jr, Vincent Sierro, Gabriel Suazo; Zakaria Aboukhlal, Yann Gboho.

Prediction

When it comes to Ligue 1 this season, PSG have gone about their business quite well even in the face of some injuries. They are expected to defend their league title and they have been on track, and this game against Toulouse should not be a problem. By the way, get your PSG tickets early enough to catch the game.

On the other hand, Toulouse have found themselves in mid-table at this stage of the season. Just five points above the relegation zone but it is still something. Paris is a difficult place to go to, so a point might be precious but one cannot look past the champions winning once again.

PSG 3-0 Toulouse

