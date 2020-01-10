Mat Ryan Pledges Donations to Help Fight Australian Bushfires

The horror of the Australian bushfires is making headlines all over the world right now. As the casualties continue to mount, with more people and animals lost by the hour, one star Aussie athlete has made a pledge to help those trying to put the fires out, and end the death and destruction.
“In light of the devastation caused by the bushfires back home, I’m donating 500 Australian dollars for every registered save by all premier league goalkeepers across every premier league fixture for this weekend,” tweeted Brighton & Hove goalkeeper Mat Ryan.
“I’ve chosen to donate to the @wireswildliferescue emergency fund… There continues to be homes lost, lives of both people and animals lost or in danger, along with whole communities, businesses and more.”
So how much money could be raised? For those who are interested in betting on soccer, the odds are very favorable that we’ll see scoring, and thus plenty of shots on goal in Brighton’s home match against Everton this weekend. Both teams are backed to score at odds at 3/4 while the proposition of a goal being scored in both halves is priced at 8/11. Other props are showing Theo Walcott backed to score at 5/1.
Of course, the Australian international has made a pledge of 500 Australian dollars (about 345 American, 263 British pounds) per save that is league wide. With 10 matches over the next two days, over 31,500 AUS dollars could be raised according to projections from sports statistical website Opta Joe. Hopefully, we’ll see plenty of shots, and with that, lots of exciting saves because this all goes to a great cause.
Mat Ryan isn’t the only Aussie footballer pledging to help fight the Australian bushfires. Tim Cahill, who will be one of his opponents tomorrow, is one of the many players committed to playing in a charity match that will raise funding for the victims. According to Tribal Sports Group, the organizing body for the match, the event should raise millions of dollars, and is likely to be played at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium in May.
If you wish to donate to the fight against the Australian brushfires, please go to this link.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly appears on WGN CLTV and co-hosts the “Let’s Get Weird, Sports” podcast on SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for NBC Chicago.com and Chicago Tribune.com on Twitter here and his cat on Instagram at this link.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind