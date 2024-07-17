Manchester United will head to the Scottish capital city of Edinburgh to take on Rangers this Saturday. While yes, this is just a preseason friendly, manager Erik ten Hag still wants to see some results!

He made it clear that the 1-0 loss at Rosenborg, on Monday night, was not acceptable, even though it was a meaningless match. So what kind of lineup does he go with here?

Manchester United at Rangers FYIs

Kickoff: Sat July 20, Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, Scotland

Competition: Club Friendly

Man United Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

The squad is still missing a lot of senior players right now, so you can’t fill out a lineup without including some kids, and thus, we’ll see a young side just like we did at Rosenborg. And with Jadon Sancho now having made up with Ten Hag, he’s fully re-integrated into the team now.

So we’re going to be very bold here and pick the former Borussia Dortmund man in our hypothetical first team.

Here’s our best guess as to what the Dutchman will go with for the full 11.

Manchester United Starting XI Prediction at Rangers

Radek Vitek; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Will Fish, Jonny Evans, Sam Murray; Hannibal Mejbri, Mason Mount, Ethan Williams; Antony, Jadon Sancho; Marcus Rashford

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

